-$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($1.64). Wayfair reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 242%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $8.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on W shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.29.

Shares of W stock opened at $117.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.39. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $339.56.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total value of $662,997.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Wayfair by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Wayfair by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

