-$1.29 EPS Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.48) and the highest is ($0.84). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.79.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. 5,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,476. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 374,402 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 111.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 76.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

