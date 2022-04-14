-$1.29 EPS Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) will report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.48) and the highest is ($0.84). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($2.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.79.

NASDAQ:GBT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.76. 5,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,476. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after buying an additional 374,402 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 111.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 21,905 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 76.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.