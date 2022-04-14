-$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.17). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.44) to ($2.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Luke M. Beshar bought 10,000 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $119,193.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 46,376 shares of company stock valued at $217,409 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 189.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 81,935 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 136.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TARA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.58. 18,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

