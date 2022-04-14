$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Snap-on reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.40.

SNA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,365. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.33 and its 200-day moving average is $212.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,515,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Snap-on by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Snap-on by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

