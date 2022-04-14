$0.96 EPS Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.99. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $72.48 and a 52-week high of $104.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

