$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMNGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.97. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. KEMPER Corp acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $32,573,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $19,048,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $15,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4,492.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340,807 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.79. 119,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.