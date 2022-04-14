$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.97. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. KEMPER Corp acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $32,573,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $19,048,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter worth about $15,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4,492.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 340,807 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.79. 119,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,107. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

