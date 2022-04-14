$0.56 EPS Expected for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.53. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPHGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 341,898 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,091 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,052,000 after buying an additional 385,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

