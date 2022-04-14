-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) will report ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rallybio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.50). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of Rallybio stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 2,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,969. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a preclinical-stage monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

