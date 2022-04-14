$0.38 EPS Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

CTRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 313,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

