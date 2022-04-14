$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) to post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.46.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 778,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hercules Capital (HTGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.