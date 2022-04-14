$0.27 EPS Expected for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 177,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $763,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,120,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 56,754 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRRM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.05. 650,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,203. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Verra Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verra Mobility (VRRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.