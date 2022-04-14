$0.24 EPS Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,349,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,242,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth about $100,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.67. 33,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

