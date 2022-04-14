-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FORG. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after buying an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,930,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,466,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

FORG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 529,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,237. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

