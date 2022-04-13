ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of CNET stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.49.
About ZW Data Action Technologies (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZW Data Action Technologies (CNET)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.