ZUSD (ZUSD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,117.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 13th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $5,117.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.23 or 0.07571685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,814.23 or 0.99946087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041217 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

