Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 58,011 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,011 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in BCE by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in BCE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $8,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of BCE opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $58.51.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

