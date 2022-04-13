Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 58,011 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,011 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in BCE by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 44,345 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in BCE by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $8,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of BCE opened at $57.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $58.51.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 120.08%.

BCE Profile (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.