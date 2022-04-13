Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 260,536 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260,536 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $18,036,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2,450.2% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 139,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $120.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.91.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.11.

NetEase Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.