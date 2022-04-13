Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,634 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Graco during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

