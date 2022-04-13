Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,744 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

