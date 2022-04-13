Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.68 Million Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Paylocity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Paylocity by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Paylocity by 110.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 2.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 35.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Shares of PCTY opened at $201.56 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.33 and a 200-day moving average of $233.70.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

