Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Entegris by 16,147.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after buying an additional 11,337,429 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Entegris by 55.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after buying an additional 604,249 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Entegris by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,843,000 after buying an additional 356,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 27.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,510,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,116,000 after buying an additional 325,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.16 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.