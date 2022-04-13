Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800,668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Wix.com by 70.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WIX opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.44. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.94.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

