Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.