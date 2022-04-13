Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 12,520 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Lightspeed POS by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSPD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 3.87. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

