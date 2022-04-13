Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Zscaler by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 173,427 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 213.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 129,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after buying an additional 111,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.68. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

