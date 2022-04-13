ZKSpace (ZKS) Hits Market Cap of $19.87 Million

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSpace has a market cap of $19.87 million and $2.24 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00044127 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.79 or 0.07534058 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,277.76 or 1.00003354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041230 BTC.

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

ZKSpace Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

