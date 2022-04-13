Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 369,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,315. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

