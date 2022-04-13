ZENZO Market Cap Reaches $441,366.97 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $441,366.97 and $99.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00193323 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00040826 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00023375 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.18 or 0.00385358 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.