Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €90.00 ($97.83) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 101.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZAL. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($94.57) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €88.81 ($96.54).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €44.56 ($48.43) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.41. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a one year high of €49.86 ($54.20).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

