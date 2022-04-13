Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile (CVE:ZAD)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

