Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Buy

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

RDHL stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $105.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 113.98% and a negative return on equity of 379.42%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,776 shares in the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

