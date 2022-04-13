Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) to “Buy”

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.00) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

MOR opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The firm has a market cap of $894.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.06. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

