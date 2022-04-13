Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) to Hold

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GWH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a current ratio of 18.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

In other news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the third quarter worth about $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

