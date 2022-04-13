Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colfax Corporation is a global supplier of fluid handling products, including pumps, fluid handling systems and specialty valves. Its products serve a variety of applications in the commercial marine, oil and gas, power generation, global navy and general industrial markets and are sold worldwide primarily under the Allweiler, Fairmount, Houttuin, Imo, LSC, Portland Valve, Tushaco, Warren and Zenith brands. “

Shares of Enovis stock opened at $68.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Enovis has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $164.01. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

