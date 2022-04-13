Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to “Hold”

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

