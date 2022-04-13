Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to “Buy”

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
BM Technologies stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of -0.16. BM Technologies has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.
BM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BM Technologies (BMTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.