Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) to “Buy”

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BM Technologies stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of -0.16. BM Technologies has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in BM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BM Technologies by 338.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BM Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

