Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) to Sell

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

UFAB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Unique Fabricating has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Unique Fabricating Company Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.

