Zacks Investment Research Lowers Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) to Sell

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “
UFAB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.32. Unique Fabricating has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.33.
Unique Fabricating Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unique Fabricating, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacture and sale of foam, rubber and plastic components. Its products are used in noise, vibration and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, MI.
