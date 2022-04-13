Zacks Investment Research Lowers SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Sell

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.41. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $40,637.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,019,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SI-BONE by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,445,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in SI-BONE by 35.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.