Zacks Investment Research Lowers AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.62. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $38,225.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hallal sold 40,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $305,631.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,761 shares of company stock worth $662,723 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AlloVir by 67,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

