Zacks Investment Research Lowers a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) to Sell

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AKA. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of AKA opened at $4.09 on Monday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $3,865,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

