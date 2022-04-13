Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Sell

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

