Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to Sell

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KALV. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,298 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

