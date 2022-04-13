Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $559.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.38. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,081,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after buying an additional 114,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,942,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 118,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.