Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) to Strong Sell

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $59.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for DuPont for the first quarter of 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company faces headwinds from raw material and logistics cost inflation. It is seeing supply constraints of key raw materials globally, mainly in its nylon and polyester product lines. Raw materials cost inflation is expected to continue to affect the company’s margins in the first quarter. Weaker automotive production due to the chip shortage is also affecting the company’s volumes. The semiconductor shortage is still hurting automotive builds around the world. DuPont’s Mobility & Materials unit is expected to face volume pressure in the first quarter. DuPont is also exposed to weakness in its Interconnect Solutions business. Organic sales in this business are being partly affected by the supply-chain constraints.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.41.

DD stock opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $66.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

