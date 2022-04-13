Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Profound Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

PROF stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

