Zacks: Brokerages Expect indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings. indie Semiconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for indie Semiconductor.

Several analysts have commented on INDI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of INDI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.05. 26,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,329. indie Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $916.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $63,502.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $1,490,515.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,403 shares of company stock worth $2,354,177. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 579.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions. It offers its solution for advanced driver assistance systems, including light detection and ranging, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

