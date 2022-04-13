Zacks: Brokerages Expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Announce $1.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) to announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Carter’s posted earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,210,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Carter’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after buying an additional 613,663 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 10.3% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,612,000 after buying an additional 133,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Carter’s by 113.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37. Carter’s has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $116.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Carter’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.