Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the lowest is ($0.79). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The company had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $67,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,750 shares of company stock worth $1,937,320. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cardlytics by 123.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Cardlytics by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 376,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardlytics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,266 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cardlytics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after purchasing an additional 172,072 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $9,664,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

