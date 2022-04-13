Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) to Announce $4.54 EPS

Analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) will announce $4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.61. Bread Financial posted earnings per share of $6.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full year earnings of $11.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $20.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bread Financial.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Bread Financial stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. 520,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,823. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.12. Bread Financial has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Bread Financial (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bread Financial (BFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.