Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) to announce $32.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.80 million and the highest is $36.13 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $28.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full-year sales of $152.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $236.85 million, with estimates ranging from $223.40 million to $245.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.71 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.77. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

In other news, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,552,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,303,000 after purchasing an additional 144,291 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

